Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 265.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,094 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edison International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.