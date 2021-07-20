Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 23,499 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 479.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $449.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.64 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.