Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 293.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

