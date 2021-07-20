Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

