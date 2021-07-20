Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 155,776 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3,942.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.