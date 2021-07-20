Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,874 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

