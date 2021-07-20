Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,887 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.05.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

