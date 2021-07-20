Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $353.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.20 million and the lowest is $333.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

