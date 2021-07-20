Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Insiders purchased a total of 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $38,863 in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.23. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPIX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

