Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 3,334.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 116,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,313. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

