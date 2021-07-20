CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.