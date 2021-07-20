CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.43 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $116.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.60 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.