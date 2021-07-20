CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $116.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.60 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

