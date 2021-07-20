CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

