Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.95. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $830.17 and a 12-month high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

