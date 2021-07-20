Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.95. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $830.17 and a 12-month high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

