Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

