Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

