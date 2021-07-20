Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

