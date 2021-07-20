Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.97 Million in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,452,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,457,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000.

CENHU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

