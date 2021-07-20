Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $8.48 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.71% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAQ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

