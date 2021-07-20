Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,177,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

