Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOSOU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

VOSOU opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

