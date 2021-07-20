Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 275,000 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Uniti Group worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.