DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

NYSE:DVA opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.69. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,418. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

