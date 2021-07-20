DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Shares of DVA opened at $117.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,620 shares of company stock worth $5,245,418. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

