Decentralized Machine Learning Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,107.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $152,278.27 and $5,107.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012675 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

