Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 1.5%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 853,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

