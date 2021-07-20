Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

