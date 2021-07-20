Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.27. 30,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

