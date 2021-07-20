Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DEX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 4,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,578. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

