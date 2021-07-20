Dent Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Dent has a total market cap of $158.48 million and $18.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

