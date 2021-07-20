Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up approximately 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Crane by 212.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.66. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,143. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $1,744,048 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

