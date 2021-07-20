Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,202,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 189,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,139. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

