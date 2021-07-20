Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 393,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $133,216,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNL stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

