Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.