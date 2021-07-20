Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises 10.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,859 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,370. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

