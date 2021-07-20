Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

