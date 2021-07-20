Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,233 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $45,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

