Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of NV5 Global worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,482 shares of company stock worth $6,976,122 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

