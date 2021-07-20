Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $45,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.66 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

