Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,253,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $48,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.