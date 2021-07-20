Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,533 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of Outfront Media worth $45,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

