Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 282.10 ($3.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

