Doheny Asset Management CA Buys 505 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bloom Energy makes up 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

