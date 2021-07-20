Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,150 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,446,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,543,200.00. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,176. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

