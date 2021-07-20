Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

