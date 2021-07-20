Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.85

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 4314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

