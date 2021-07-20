Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. Also, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

