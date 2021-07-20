Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 164.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

