Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

Doximity stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

