Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

DOCS stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

